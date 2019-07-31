Megan Rapinoe and three other USWNT members nominated for top FIFA award

The candidates for FIFA's annual awards were announced on Wednesday and there are plenty of familiar names in the group, including some American women still flying high from their recent World Cup title.

Megan Rapinoe is up for the best player award on the women's side and she's believed to be the favorite to win it. She'll be going up against some of her USWNT teammates, as Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle and Julie Ertz are also included in the list of 12 candidates to win the award.

On the men's side, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi headline the 10 candidates for best player. Both have won the award five times before. The reigning winner on the men's side, Luka Modric of Croatia, was not nominated this year.

Joining Ronaldo and Messi are a trio of standouts from Champions League winner Liverpool -- Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane -- as well as Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, Eden Hazard, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe.

As for best coach, Liverpool's Jürgen Klopp, Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino are considered the frontrunners in that group.

USWNT coach Jill Ellis, who led her squad to a second straight World Cup championship this summer, leads the pack in the women's coaching category. Ellis announced this week that she's planning to step down as coach of the national team.

The awards are voted on by the public and the shortlists will be narrowed down to three prior to the winners being announced on September 23.

You can check out the full lists below.

Best player (Men)

Virgil van Dijk, Netherlands

Sadio Mane, Senegal

Mohamed Salah, Egypt

Harry Kane, England

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal

Lionel Messi, Argentina

Matthijs de Ligt, Netherlands

Frenkie de Jong, Netherlands

Kylian Mbappe, France

Eden Hazard, Belgium

Best Player (Women)

Lucy Bronze, England

Julie Ertz, United States

Caroline Graham Hansen, Norway

Ada Hegerberg, Norway

Amandine Henry, France

Sam Kerr, Australia

Rose Lavelle, United States

Vivianne Miedema, Netherlands

Alex Morgan, United States

Megan Rapinoe, United States

Wendie Renard, France

Ellen White, England

Best coach (Men)

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City

Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham

Djamel Belmadi, Algeria

Didier Deschamps, France

Marcelo Gallardo, River Plate

Ricardo Gareca, Peru

Fernando Santos, Portugal

Erik Ten Hag, Ajax

Tite, Brazil

Best coach (Women)

Phil Neville, England

Jill Ellis, United States

Milena Bertolini, Italy

Peter Gerhardsson, Sweden

Futoshi Ikeda, Japan

Antonia Is, Spain

Joe Montemurro, Arsenal

Reynald Pedros, Lyon

Paul Riley, North Carolina Courage

Sarina Wiegman, Netherlands