Megan Rapinoe and three other USWNT members nominated for top FIFA award
FIFA announced the candidates for its annual awards this week and the USWNT has a prominent presence
The candidates for FIFA's annual awards were announced on Wednesday and there are plenty of familiar names in the group, including some American women still flying high from their recent World Cup title.
Megan Rapinoe is up for the best player award on the women's side and she's believed to be the favorite to win it. She'll be going up against some of her USWNT teammates, as Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle and Julie Ertz are also included in the list of 12 candidates to win the award.
On the men's side, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi headline the 10 candidates for best player. Both have won the award five times before. The reigning winner on the men's side, Luka Modric of Croatia, was not nominated this year.
Joining Ronaldo and Messi are a trio of standouts from Champions League winner Liverpool -- Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane -- as well as Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, Eden Hazard, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe.
As for best coach, Liverpool's Jürgen Klopp, Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino are considered the frontrunners in that group.
USWNT coach Jill Ellis, who led her squad to a second straight World Cup championship this summer, leads the pack in the women's coaching category. Ellis announced this week that she's planning to step down as coach of the national team.
The awards are voted on by the public and the shortlists will be narrowed down to three prior to the winners being announced on September 23.
You can check out the full lists below.
Best player (Men)
Virgil van Dijk, Netherlands
Sadio Mane, Senegal
Mohamed Salah, Egypt
Harry Kane, England
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal
Lionel Messi, Argentina
Matthijs de Ligt, Netherlands
Frenkie de Jong, Netherlands
Kylian Mbappe, France
Eden Hazard, Belgium
Best Player (Women)
Lucy Bronze, England
Julie Ertz, United States
Caroline Graham Hansen, Norway
Ada Hegerberg, Norway
Amandine Henry, France
Sam Kerr, Australia
Rose Lavelle, United States
Vivianne Miedema, Netherlands
Alex Morgan, United States
Megan Rapinoe, United States
Wendie Renard, France
Ellen White, England
Best coach (Men)
Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool
Pep Guardiola, Manchester City
Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham
Djamel Belmadi, Algeria
Didier Deschamps, France
Marcelo Gallardo, River Plate
Ricardo Gareca, Peru
Fernando Santos, Portugal
Erik Ten Hag, Ajax
Tite, Brazil
Best coach (Women)
Phil Neville, England
Jill Ellis, United States
Milena Bertolini, Italy
Peter Gerhardsson, Sweden
Futoshi Ikeda, Japan
Antonia Is, Spain
Joe Montemurro, Arsenal
Reynald Pedros, Lyon
Paul Riley, North Carolina Courage
Sarina Wiegman, Netherlands
