Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd, other USWNT stars selected for U.S. Olympic qualifying roster
Here's who will try and represent America in the Olympics
The 20-women roster for the U.S. Olympics has been revealed and unsurprisingly some of America's World Cup heroes have been selected to help their country get to the 2020 games in Tokyo. At the top of the list of notable players are reigning Women's Ballon d'Or winner Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd.
CONCACAF qualifying for the Olympics goes from Jan. 28 to Feb. 9. The United States will have to place in the top two of the group in order to make it, but that shouldn't be a huge concern given that they are currently the No. 1 team in the world, according to FIFA-- though it also helps that Canada, No. 8 in the world, is the only other CONCACAF team in the top-25.
Here's the entirety of the USWNT roster:
Goalkeepers
- Adrianna Franch
- Ashlyn Harris
- Alyssa Naeher
Defenders
- Abby Dahlkemper
- Crystal Dunn
- Ali Krieger
- Kelley O'Hara
- Becky Sauerbrunn
- Emily Sonnett
Midfielders
- Julie Ertz
- Lindsey Horan
- Rose Lavelle
- Samantha Mewis
- Andi Sullivan
Forwards
- Tobin Heath
- Carli Lloyd
- Jessica McDonald
- Christen Press
- Megan Rapinoe
- Lynn Williams
For Rapinoe, this will be her first Olympics since the London Games in 2012, as she missed the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro because she suffered a torn ACL following the 2015 World Cup. But that absence might have worked out for her since she wasn't on the team that was upset by Sweden in the quarterfinals.
Lloyd will look to become the oldest U.S. Olympic soccer player in history as she turns 38 years old a week before the games-- Christie Rampone, who played in every Olympics from 2000-2012, held the previous record.
Of the players currently on the roster, only Williams and Sullivan weren't on the 23-player 2019 World Cup championship squad. Alex Morgan is expected to be back in the spring following her maternity leave. New manager Vlatko Andonovski will have final say on trimming down the team, as the final roster for Tokyo will only feature 18 players, which will likely include two keepers.
