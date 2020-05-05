Megan Rapinoe: Coronavirus delay could mean end of Olympic career with USWNT

United States women's national team star and two-time World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe says the delayed Olympics could stop her from participating in the games ever again. The 2020 Tokyo Games were postponed to the summer of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Rapinoe thinks that may be too late for her.

She spoke to CNN about where she stands and why she may have already seen her last Olympics. Rapinoe questions whether the Olympics will even be able to take place in the summer of next year.

"Frankly, I think the Olympics are in doubt next year. The more I think about it logistically, just bringing everybody together like that with the absence of drug therapies or anything like that just seems difficult," she said.

The gold medalist wishes her time would come on her own terms, saying, "Certainly, you want to be able to go out the way that you want to and not sort of be pushed out by a pandemic."

She notes that this may also be the end of Olympic dreams for her girlfriend, WNBA legend and Olympian Sue Bird.

"If it happens that, you know, we can't play sports for or a number of years or whatever it may be, you know, this situation will be what it is. And I think we'll be at peace with that. But I think we're definitely both hoping to be able to play in the Olympics," the 34-year-old said on her future as well as Bird's.

During the pandemic Rapinoe is not able to play the sport she loves, but she has still been able to make moves regarding the ongoing legal battle the USWNT has regarding equal pay. A federal judge dismissed the case, but Alex Morgan, Rapinoe and their teammates will continue their fight.