SAN DIEGO -- Former U.S. women's national team player and two-time World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe sustained a non-contact injury during the NWSL Championship and was subbed out of the match after six minutes of play. She made an attempt to press in a moment off the ball and slipped on the grass, immediately reaching towards her ankle.

After some medical attention, she walked off on her own, limping with some help from the trainers. OL Reign head coach subbed in Bethany Balcer in her place.

The long-time OL Reign player announced her retirement in July with Saturday night serving as her final professional match.

After the injury, both OL Reign and NJ/NY Gotham FC recorded first-half goals with Rapinoe sitting on the bench, later piggybacking on the back of a teammate while aiming to offer instructions to her teammates.