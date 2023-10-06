Though Megan Rapinoe has not retired just yet, her legacy as one of American soccer's most influential figures is already set. Her oversized impact has allowed women's soccer to reach new heights on and off the field, and through her activism Rapinoe carved out a meaningful spot in the vast American sports landscape in the process. Ahead of her farewell match at Lumin Field on Friday, airing on CBS at 8 p.m. ET, Rapinoe reflected on her legacy with CBS Mornings' Natalie Morales.

Rapinoe says it would not be possible to achieve her off-the-pitch reputation without her on-pitch success, even as she and other athletes battled the narrative that they should just stick to sports.

"I'm very proud of everything that I've been able to do on the field, the career that I've had," she said in an interview with CBS ahead of her final NWSL regular season home game with the OL Reign. "I think that has really allowed me to do something that's much more important."

The soccer star enjoyed the best years of her career while advocating for equality for herself, her teammates and countless others. Her stances against discrimination arguably began when she came out as a lesbian in 2012. She is now arguably one of the most prominent out athletes in sports, and noted the progress that's been made in the decade-plus since her announcement.

"I love being gay," she said. "Seeing how much our team, sports have changed and how many out athletes there are now compared to when I first came out, I think it's pretty amazing to be called a gay icon. That's like the Elton Johns and the Billie Jean Kings of the world, so if that's me, I'll take it."

Rapinoe's persona has been defined by her full-fledged authenticity in every space she shows up in, something she noted was a reaction to living in a world that had yet to fully accept her.

"I just bring my full self to it," she said. "I think a lot of people are able to see themselves in me but I think also, a lot of times the world doesn't really announce that you can bring your full self all the time. The world was never designed in a way that was going to fit me fully anyway, so I think I've always kind of gone about it in my own way but also trying to bring other people with me."

Rapinoe will always be remembered for entertaining displays with a soccer ball at her feet, be it the perfectly-placed assist to Abby Wambach's last-gasp in the 2011 Women's World Cup quarterfinal against Brazil or her monumental two-goal performance in the 2019 World Cup quarterfinal against hosts France. But hational team triumphs almost leaves a sour taste in the mouth following the 2023 World Cup disappointment, when she missed a penalty in the USWNT's round of 16 exit to Sweden, but she even speaks about that moment with a feeling of triumph.

"All you can do is prepare and do your best," she said. "I feel like if I'm missing a penalty in the round of 16 in this last World Cup in a shootout, that means I'm there. I'm in the game. I'm in the World Cup. I'm in that moment. I've put myself in a position to do the very best that I could. Obviously I missed that one, but I would take it again. I think everybody would have me take it again. If that's the worst thing that happens, missing a penalty in the game, I'm doing pretty good, that's how I look at it."

Rapinoe will be an irreplaceable figure in her sport after leaving the game better than she found it, but she is ready to see the next generation of players follow the example she and others et for them.

"I think this generation of players has really changed the game forever and it's up to this next generation to take that platform that they're on now and take it to places we never even knew was possible," she said.

"There's always going to be people that want to hold you back, but you guys are the one out there on the field and in charge of this next phase of everything. Just believe in yourselves and each other and stick together. Take that opportunity, I think, and take that privilege to do something really special with your life that this sport can provide for you."

You can catch the whole interview at halftime of OL Reign vs. Washington Spirit, Friday night at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.