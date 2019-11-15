Men's soccer: How to watch No. 16 UC Santa Barbara at No. 24 UC Davis

A pair of top 25 teams will do battle on Friday when No. 16 UC Santa Barbara takes on No. 24 UC Davis in the Big West Conference Tournament championship game.

UC Santa Barbara enters the contest with a 12-3-4 record and is coming off of a 2-0 win against Cal State Northridge in the Big West semifinals. The Gauchos received goals from Rodney Michael and Will Baynham while goalkeeper Ben Roach recorded four saves in the shutout victory. UC Santa Barbara has only lost once in their last nine games entering the finale of the Big West Tournament.

On the other hand, UC Davis comes into this match with a 12-4-2 record on the season. The Aggies are coming off a 2-0 win over Cal State Fullerton in the Big West Tournament semifinals. Max Arfsten and Adam Mickelson scored goals for UC Davis while Wallis Lapsley stopped a pair of shots to keep Cal State Fullerton off the board.

Here's how to watch Friday afternoon's game.

UC Santa Barbara at UC Davis

Date: Friday, Nov. 15

Friday, Nov. 15 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Location: Davis, California

Davis, California Streaming: SportsLive

