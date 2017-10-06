Messi, Argentina in danger of missing World Cup 2018 after draw at home vs. Peru
It's been a bad run of qualifying games for the two-time World Cup champs
In an abrupt, shocking announcement following the 2016 Copa America final loss to Chile, Lionel Messi announced his retirement from the Argentina national team, but he actually never missed a game. He returned in September of 2016 with only one goal in mind: Get his team to the 2018 World Cup and win it.
His chances of lifting that coveted trophy are getting slimmer after Argentina's World Cup qualifying campaign took a massive hit on Thursday as the team failed to beat up-and-comers Peru at La Bombonera, drawing 0-0. The result leaves Argentina in sixth place in the CONMEBOL standings. Fifth place plays a two-game playoff, while the top four automatically advanced.
It was a match where Argentina had chances at home -- they hit the post and produced some creative moments -- but once again the team was too reliant on Messi and were more than poor in attack, a constant theme for Albiceleste side. Through 17 matches, a country with players like Messi, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain and Sergio Aguero to name a few have 16 goals and now a nightmare scenario is suddenly creeping closer to reality.
Argentina can still reach the World Cup, but it has to get something from its final qualifying match on Tuesday at Ecuador -- a place it hasn't won in qualifying since August of 2001. It's going to be a tough task for Messi and company.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
World Cup: CONCACAF standings, schedule
Just one automatic spot has been clinched
-
WC2018: Nigeria and Costa Rica clinch
The Super Eagles are in after a win on Saturday
-
LOOK: Pulisic has awesome USA tattoo
The U.S. men's national team star has an absolutely sick tattoo
-
Could 2022 World Cup move from Qatar?
The last time a WC was moved from a host country was in 1986
-
WATCH: Pulisic scores USMNT winner
The young star came up big time
-
USMNT routs Panama behind Jozy, Pulisic
The Americans took a big step towards Russia with three points
Add a Comment