Messi injury update: Barcelona superstar starts on bench in El Clasico vs. Real Madrid
Messi was treated for a leg injury during Barca's last game
The second El Clasico of the season kicks off shortly as Barcelona hosts Real Madrid on Wednesday in the first leg of a Copa del Rey semifinal battle. The biggest star on either team will begin the game on the bench, as Lionel Messi was not part of Barca's starting lineup. Messi is part of Barcelona's squad and is available for the game, but it's unclear if he'll play against Real Madrid.
On Saturday, he was treated on the sideline for a leg injury during a 2-2 draw with Valencia in which Messi scored twice. He finished the game, but it was unclear if he would be available for this match or if he would play.
There was good news for Barca fans Tuesday. The team announced Messi was included in the 19-man squad for the game, the first real step to being able to play.
You can watch El Clasico -- kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET -- on Wednesday via fuboTV (Try for free).
