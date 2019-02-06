Messi injury update: Superstar part of Barcelona's squad ahead of El Clasico against Real Madrid
This is good news for Barca fans
The second El Clasico of the season is just hours away as Barcelona hosts Real Madrid on Wednesday for the first leg of a Copa del Rey semifinal battle. All eyes leading up to the game are on Lionel Messi and if the Argentine superstar will play.
On Saturday, he was treated on the sideline for a leg injury during a 2-2 draw with Valencia in which Messi scored twice. He finished the game, but it was unclear if he would be available for this match or if he would play.
There was good news for Barca fans Tuesday. The team announced Messi was included in the 19-man squad for the game, the first real step to being able to play.
Now it remains to be seen if he's in the starting lineup on Wednesday against Real Madrid. We should have a better idea about an hour and a half before kickoff, which is set for 3 p.m. ET.
You can watch El Clasico on Wednesday via fuboTV (Try for free).
