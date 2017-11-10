Lionel Messi makes a daring and odd promise if Argentina wins the 2018 World Cup

Lionel Messi wants nothing more than to take home the 2018 World Cup. And if Argentina does it, overcoming years of misery and defeats in tournament finals, Messi will do something unexpected. In a conversation with TyC Sports while in Russia for Argentina's upcoming international friendlies, Messi accepted a challenge set by the host to march from his home in Arroyo Seco to San Nicolas in Argentina. That's about a 25-mile walk.

"Let's go to San Nicolas. If we have to go, let's go," Messi said.

Imagine if Argentina wins it all and the entire team does it with him, with fans lining the streets of the Rosario province. Boy, that would be something else.

But knowing Gonzalo Higuain, if he is on the team, he may end up in Paraguay -- off target with his destination as always. You know, because he can't seem to get anything right when he plays for his country -- especially in the biggest spots.

Prime example No. 1: Missing this chance in the 2014 World Cup final.

Prime example No. 2: That penalty kick miss against Chile in the 2016 Copa America final.

As for Messi, good for him to accept the fun challenge. Thirty miles is certainly doable, especially for someone of his physical state and would be a memorable moment in his career.