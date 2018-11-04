Messi named to Barca's squad, could return from injury in Champions League match at Inter Milan

Just two weeks after an arm fracture, Lionel Messi could return to action this week. On Sunday, Barcelona included the Argentine star in its squad for the midweek Champions League clash at Inter Milan. Barca takes on the Italian side on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET.

Although he has made the list of players that will travel to Northern Italy, the club noted that he will travel without the medical "all-clear" to play.

Now, will he play? That remains to be seen, but obviously there is a chance or else Messi wouldn't be on the list. This sounds like the classic case of "let's see how he looks during training" on Monday before making a decision.

Barca is in first place in the group and beat Inter 2-0 last time out without Messi. We will have to wait and see what Ernesto Valverde decides. Messi very well may play, but with just two games left before the international break, Barca could be better off giving him a couple more weeks of rest.