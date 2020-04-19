Messi or Ronaldo? Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney makes surprising pick in debate

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo share quite the bond. The former teammates won everything together and were both on the pitch the night of May 21, 2008 in Moscow when the Red Devils beat Chelsea to win the Champions League in penalty kicks. Rooney saw first hand what Ronaldo was able to do on the field, and we all see what he can still do at the age of 35.

So when it comes to the Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi debate, you just know what side he is on, right? Wrong. Rooney made his pick between Ronaldo and Messi, going with the Barcelona superstar while using an interesting analogy.

"Despite my friendship with Cristiano, I'd go for Messi. Ronaldo is ruthless in the box, a killer. But Messi will torture you before he kills you," Rooney said, according to The Sunday Times. "With Messi you just get the impression he is having more fun. Those two have completely changed the game in terms of goal scoring numbers, and I don't think they'll ever be matched."

Messi has 697 goals in his career at the age of 32, while Ronaldo has 725. Between them, they've both shattered records -- and created a debate that won't stop when their playing days end.

Just as with any great debate, there are two sides. Some say Messi is the greatest between the two, and perhaps he's even the greatest player ever with his six Ballon d'Or trophies and dominance with Barca. Others say Ronaldo is the best and point to his superior international success with his national team, winning Euro 2016 for Portugal, as well as conquering Europe with Manchester United and then four times with Real Madrid. Rooney got a taste of what Messi could do at the 2011 UCL final at Wembley when Barca won 3-1 and Messi got the winner against United.

Here though, Rooney puts his opinion above friendship, but he also makes the valid point that both have had an incredible impact on the sport and their output may never be matched again. At times, instead of entering the debate, it's nice to remember how fortunate we all are to have had them on the same pitch for so many years and look forward to what's to come.