What could be more valuable than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi combined? According to the latest list of the Forbes' 'Celebrity 100' list, which counts down the highest-earning celebrities on the planet, the answer is apparently Kylie Jenner, who is on the very short list of celebrities who make more than the two soccer icons.

The reality TV star and cosmetics mogul reportedly made $590 million in 2020, while the Juventus and Barcelona stars made $105 million and $104 million, respectively. Despite those high values from two of the greatest to ever play their sport, neither is the highest-ranking sports person on the list. That honor goes to Roger Federer.

"Roger Federer is the world's highest-paid athlete for the first time, thanks to an unmatched portfolio of lucrative endorsement deals," a blurb on his profile reads. "The biggest prize in his stable is Japanese apparel brand Uniqlo, which locked him up in 2018 under a 10-year, $300 million deal. Federer has won $130 million in prize money in his career, but the total is dwarfed by his off-court earnings from appearances and endorsements."

After Federer comes the two aforementioned soccer superstars. Brazilian and Paris Saint-Germain winger Neymar comes in at No. 7 with a worth of $95.5 million. LeBron James is the final athlete in the top 10 at No. 9 with a net worth of $88.2 million, surpassing WWE Superstar-turned-box office superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson by less than one million.

Here are the athletes on the Forbes list in order of where they appear.

No. 3 Roger Federer, $106.3 million

No. 4 Cristiano Ronaldo, $105 million

No. 5 Lionel Messi, $104 million

No. 7 Neymar, $95.5 million

No. 9 LeBron James, $88.2 million

No. 10 Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, $87.5 million

No. 16 Stephen Curry, $74.4 million

No. 24 Kevin Durant, $63.9 million

No. 26 Tiger Woods, $62.3 million

No. 27 Kirk Cousins, $60.5 million

No. 31 Carson Wentz, $59.1 million

No. 34 Tyson Fury, $57 million

No. 35 Russell Westbrook, $56 million

No. 40 Lewis Hamilton, $54 million

No. 44 Rory McIlroy, $52 million

No. 49 Jared Goff, $49 million

No. 53 Conor McGregor $48 million

No. 54 James Harden, $47.8 million

No. 55 Gianni Antetokounmpo, $47.6 million

No. 57 Anthony Joshua, $47 million

No. 59 Deontay Wilder, $46.5 million

No. 64 Tom Brady, $45 million

No. 67 Drew Brees, $44.8 million

No. 68 Novak Djokovic, $44.6 million

No. 74 Kyrie Irving, $41.9 million

No. 77 Phil Mickelson, $40.8 million

No. 78 Julio Jones, $40.5 million

No. 80 Rafael Nadal, $40 million

No. 85 Klay Thompson, $38.8 million

No. 90 Naomi Osaka, $37.4 million

No. 91 Canelo Alvarez, $37 million

No. 91 Damian Lillard, $37 million

No. 97 Sebastian Vettel, $36.3 million

No. 98 Serena Williams, $36 million

No. 100 Mohamed Salah, $35.1 million