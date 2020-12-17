What could be more valuable than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi combined? According to the latest list of the Forbes' 'Celebrity 100' list, which counts down the highest-earning celebrities on the planet, the answer is apparently Kylie Jenner, who is on the very short list of celebrities who make more than the two soccer icons.
The reality TV star and cosmetics mogul reportedly made $590 million in 2020, while the Juventus and Barcelona stars made $105 million and $104 million, respectively. Despite those high values from two of the greatest to ever play their sport, neither is the highest-ranking sports person on the list. That honor goes to Roger Federer.
"Roger Federer is the world's highest-paid athlete for the first time, thanks to an unmatched portfolio of lucrative endorsement deals," a blurb on his profile reads. "The biggest prize in his stable is Japanese apparel brand Uniqlo, which locked him up in 2018 under a 10-year, $300 million deal. Federer has won $130 million in prize money in his career, but the total is dwarfed by his off-court earnings from appearances and endorsements."
After Federer comes the two aforementioned soccer superstars. Brazilian and Paris Saint-Germain winger Neymar comes in at No. 7 with a worth of $95.5 million. LeBron James is the final athlete in the top 10 at No. 9 with a net worth of $88.2 million, surpassing WWE Superstar-turned-box office superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson by less than one million.
Here are the athletes on the Forbes list in order of where they appear.
No. 3 Roger Federer, $106.3 million
No. 4 Cristiano Ronaldo, $105 million
No. 5 Lionel Messi, $104 million
No. 7 Neymar, $95.5 million
No. 9 LeBron James, $88.2 million
No. 10 Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, $87.5 million
No. 16 Stephen Curry, $74.4 million
No. 24 Kevin Durant, $63.9 million
No. 26 Tiger Woods, $62.3 million
No. 27 Kirk Cousins, $60.5 million
No. 31 Carson Wentz, $59.1 million
No. 34 Tyson Fury, $57 million
No. 35 Russell Westbrook, $56 million
No. 40 Lewis Hamilton, $54 million
No. 44 Rory McIlroy, $52 million
No. 49 Jared Goff, $49 million
No. 53 Conor McGregor $48 million
No. 54 James Harden, $47.8 million
No. 55 Gianni Antetokounmpo, $47.6 million
No. 57 Anthony Joshua, $47 million
No. 59 Deontay Wilder, $46.5 million
No. 64 Tom Brady, $45 million
No. 67 Drew Brees, $44.8 million
No. 68 Novak Djokovic, $44.6 million
No. 74 Kyrie Irving, $41.9 million
No. 77 Phil Mickelson, $40.8 million
No. 78 Julio Jones, $40.5 million
No. 80 Rafael Nadal, $40 million
No. 85 Klay Thompson, $38.8 million
No. 90 Naomi Osaka, $37.4 million
No. 91 Canelo Alvarez, $37 million
No. 91 Damian Lillard, $37 million
No. 97 Sebastian Vettel, $36.3 million
No. 98 Serena Williams, $36 million
No. 100 Mohamed Salah, $35.1 million