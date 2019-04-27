Messi scores La Liga-clinching goal for Barcelona off the bench

For the eighth time in the last 11 seasons, Barcelona is the champion of Spain. The 2018-19 La Liga title, as expected, went to Barcelona on Saturday thanks to a 1-0 victory over Levante. Lionel Messi came off the bench to score the winning goal with a nifty left-footed finish inside the box. From the beginning of the campaign, it always felt like the title was Barca's to win with Real Madrid losing Cristiano Ronaldo and Atletico Madrid simply not being dominant, but Atletico's fine form this season made Barca wait until Matchday 35 to take home the trophy.

Messi started this one on the bench, earning some rest ahead of a big week. But when he came on, he did this:

Another #Messi goal in a Messi world.pic.twitter.com/OX9A3lGKqh — Firas El Echi (@FirasElEchi10) April 27, 2019

Barcelona faces Liverpool on Wednesday in the Champions League semifinals, which you can watch on fuboTV (Try for free). And to get Messi a little run and another goal before that big first-leg showdown, it's pretty much a perfect way to enter that contest. Barca never worried about slipping up and losing this title as they had at least a 10-point gap for much of the season. But winning on Saturday allows this team to turn the page on the league season and focus solely on the next two weeks where they hope to advance to the Champions League final to face either Tottenham or Ajax.

Through 35 league games, Barca has recorded 25 wins, eight draws and just two losses.