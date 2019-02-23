Messi scores outrageous volley in hat trick performance against Sevilla as Barcelona remains in first
The Argentine was on fire and put together a five-star showing
Lionel Messi once again put on a show against Sevilla. It's the club he's scored more against than any other in his career, and he added three to the list on Saturday with a hat trick as Barca came from behind to win 4-2.
Messi grabbed the winner in the final minutes with a lofted little effort, but what's being most talked about is his second strike. It was a ridiculous left-footed volley. Take a look at this:
Simply put, that's one of his best goals in a while. Over the last few seasons, it's a challenge to find a handful that are better. It was fiercely struck, and the goalkeeper had absolutely no chance. And with his performance, that's 36 goals in 35 games against Sevilla.
