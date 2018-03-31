Messi, Suarez turn a 2-0 deficit in the 88th minute into a point for undefeated Barcelona

Sevilla was left stunned at home as Messi and Suarez took over

The first 87 minutes of Saturday's game against Sevilla didn't go Barcelona's way. Lionel Messi started the match on the bench, and Sevilla took a 2-0 lead in the second half.

Messi then came on, and in the 88th minute onwards, Barca did what it does best: dominate.

Luis Suarez and Messi scored within a minute of each other as Barca came back to draw 2-2 and remain undefeated in La Liga, earning a point when it looked like it wouldn't get anything but an L. 

Suarez did this from a corner to cut the lead in half:

And then Messi scored his 30th goal of his career against Sevilla (most against any club) with this lovely curling effort from outside the box:

Barca is 23-7-0 in the league and has a 12-point lead on second-place Atletico Madrid. This result really just keeps Barcelona undefeated in the league, as a win or loss really wouldn't have meant a whole lot in the standings for them. For Sevilla, they had a chane to go into fifth place but now could finish the weekend in seventh if Real Betis wins on Monday.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES