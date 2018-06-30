Messi surprises World Cup reporter with one simple gesture that warms his heart

Lionel Messi is obviously a big deal in Argentina, but so too are superstitions, especially when it comes to soccer. If you ever watch a match with people from Argentina, it wouldn't be uncommon to see them change seats multiple times during a game, change their shirt, do anything to get rid of a poor performance or not move an inch while things are going well.

But what about the players? There are rituals for many. As Marca points out, the Brazilian Ronaldo always touched the field first with his right foot, Iker Casillas would wear specially cut shirts and more. Messi is just like the rest of them when it comes to superstition. With Argentina struggling at the World Cup, getting one point from its first two games, the team, and Messi, had to step up on Tuesday in a must-win match against Nigeria. Messi and his team did just that, scoring a sweet goal in a miraculous win for the South Americans.

As for Messi's superstition? The superstar wore a special red ribbon in his sock that was sent to him by a woman in Argentina who happens to be the mother of a journalist that the player knows pretty well. The red ribbon is kind of like an amulet. It is used for good luck and to keep away negative vibes created by jealousy, hatred and other things.

Speaking to Telefe after the Nigeria win, journalist Ramiro Pantorotto asked Messi what he did with the red ribbon his mother sent him. Messi shocked him and showed him that he had it tied to his left ankle, and Pantorotto couldn't believe it:

#ElHiloRojo El momento en el que @ramapantorotto le pregunta a Leo Messi por la cintita que le mandó su mamá... y "La Pulga" lo deja mudo con su respuesta #VamosArgentina pic.twitter.com/aLUTkqEhMB — Telefe Noticias (@telefenoticias) June 27, 2018

Here's how the conversation went:

How cool is that? Messi wore it all three games, they win the last one, and you can bet he'll be wearing it on Saturday against France in the round of 16.