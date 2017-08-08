Messi's awesome gesture to Chapecoense player who survived tragic plane crash

Barcelona was in form on Monday during the Joan Gamper Trophy match, beating Chapecoense 5-0. But superstar Lionel Messi also succeeded after the match.



The Brazilian club, struck by tragedy late last year when 71 club members were killed during a plane crash in Colombia, visited Barca for the match with proceeds going to the club, looking to still find its feet after the unimaginable happened. Barca players showed their respect, were very friendly with the players and made them feel welcome in one of the most iconic sports stadiums in the world. Messi went the extra mile, exchanging jerseys with Chape's Alan Ruschel, who survived the crash and actually played in the match. Take a look:

What a moment.



Lionel Messi swaps shirts with Chapecoense plane crash survivor Alan Ruschel. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/TzVt0fO1J0 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 7, 2017

What a beautiful moment. Again, classy as can be, and this is what the sport is all about - bringing people together and creating happiness and memories. Well done to Barca and especially Messi.