Messi's awesome gesture to Chapecoense player who survived tragic plane crash
Barcelona was in form on Monday during the Joan Gamper Trophy match, beating Chapecoense 5-0. But superstar Lionel Messi also succeeded after the match.
The Brazilian club, struck by tragedy late last year when 71 club members were killed during a plane crash in Colombia, visited Barca for the match with proceeds going to the club, looking to still find its feet after the unimaginable happened. Barca players showed their respect, were very friendly with the players and made them feel welcome in one of the most iconic sports stadiums in the world. Messi went the extra mile, exchanging jerseys with Chape's Alan Ruschel, who survived the crash and actually played in the match. Take a look:
What a beautiful moment. Again, classy as can be, and this is what the sport is all about - bringing people together and creating happiness and memories. Well done to Barca and especially Messi.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Real Madrid vs. Man. United preview
The two European giants face off for the Super Cup trophy
-
Bale to Man. United? Jose would welcome
He could be on his way back to England in one of the splash moves of the summer not including...
-
WATCH: Messi scores vs. Chapecoense
He's already looking sharp and the season hasn't even started yet
-
MLS Power Rankings
Chief scout for the USMNT and former MLS Cup winning manager Thomas Rongen ranks the top t...
-
Sneijder joins Nice instead of MLS
There's still hope over a move to Major League Soccer down the road
-
Barca vs. Chape how to watch, preview
Barca plays its annual preseason trophy match at home
Add a Comment