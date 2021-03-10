Lionel Messi and Barcelona faced a tall task on Wednesday at Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg, needing a massive performance to come back from 4-1 down. But before dreaming about scoring four, they needed to get one, and it was from Lionel Messi. And what a goal it was.

Messi delivered an outrageous strike from way outside the box, beating Keylor Navas with a ball that moved in the air like a knuckleball. Take a look:

What a phenomenal, unexpected strike to make it 1-1. That wasn't a shot you try to place, it is one you have to take with pace, and he pulled it off to perfection.

Unfortunately for Messi, Navas quickly got revenge, stopping a penalty kick of his just before half time.

With the first half ending at 1-1, Barca need three goals in the second half to force extra time. You can watch the second half on Paramount+.