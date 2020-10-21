Mesut Ozil posted a statement on Wednesday in response to Arsenal leaving him off the squad list for the Premier League. This news means that the 32-year-old midfielder won't be available to play for the English club until January, and has likely played his last matches for the club.

"This is a difficult message to write to Arsenal fans that I've played for over the past few years," he wrote. "I'm really disappointed by the fact that I have not been registered for the Premier League season for the time being. Upon signing my new contract in 2018, I pledged my loyalty and allegiance to the club that I love, Arsenal, and it saddens me that this has not been reciprocated."

Earlier in the month, Arsenal revealed that Ozil would not be part of the squad during the team's Europa League campaign. The last time that he saw the field for Arsenal in an actual match was in March, though he did appear in friendlies in September. He noted that he thought he had made a good impression with new manager Mikel Arteta in terms of his form, but that nothing tangible ended up coming out of that.

"As I have just found out, loyalty is hard to come by nowadays," he wrote. "I've always tried to remain positive from week to week that there's maybe a chance to get back in the squad soon again. That's why I kept silent so far."

Ozil joined Arsenal in 2013 from Real Madrid. During his time with the north London club, he has scored 44 goals in 254 appearances and won the FA Cup three times.

You can read the entirety of Ozil's statement down below: