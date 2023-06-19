The Mexican Soccer Federation and CONCACAF released statements this weekend condemning the homophobic chants that took place during Mexico's CONCACAF League of Nations semifinal match against the United States.

The U.S. took down Mexico 3-0 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Thursday. However, the referee blew the final whistle before the full 12 minutes of stoppage were done because of homophobic chants coming from the crowd after a goal kick by U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner.

"Chants heard during the game led to the activation of the anti-discrimination protocol by the match officials. Additionally, security staff ejected several fans for engaging in unacceptable behavior in the stadium," read CONCACAF's statement published on Friday. "These incidents were extremely disappointing and tarnished what should have been a positive occasion to showcase high quality football in our region."

That wasn't a first-time incident, and Turner is not the only one who has received that treatment. For years, some Mexican fans have made it a habit of yelling a slur at opposing goalkeepers during goal kicks. Fans have even been threatened with five-year bans if they are caught taking part in the chant, but the problem has not gone away.

The Mexican Soccer Federation released their own statement ahead of Mexico's third-place match against Panama.

"The FMF has made significant efforts against the discriminatory chant since 2018 with various awareness actions to prevent these expressions," read the official statement, translated from Spanish. "In addition, for this purpose, the Federation unreservedly supports communication efforts to avoid and eradicate the discriminatory chant, promoting a cultural change in this regard in stadiums in Mexico and the United States."

Mexico went on to earn a 1-0 victory over Panama on Sunday afternoon. The U.S. is set to face Canada on Sunday night for the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League trophy.