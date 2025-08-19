The Orlando Pride are in advanced discussions to acquire star Mexican midfielder Lizbeth Ovalle in a deal that would break the women's soccer transfer record, multiple sources confirmed to CBS Sports. In a move that is expected to be announced before the end of the NWSL transfer period on Aug. 25, the reigning champion Pride are set to pay Tigres $1.5 million and sign Ovalle to on deal through 2027 with a mutual option for 2028, sources confirmed.

Several reports out of Mexico on Monday stated the fee could reach $2 million, though sources familiar with the negotiations confirmed the $1.5 million threshold. The final number still sets a new record, with U.S. women's national team player Naomi Girma to Chelsea FC setting the $1 million mark, and later surpassed by Canadian international Olivia Smith after signing with Arsenal following a $1.34 million fee.

Ovalle was considered a top prospect across the globe during the recent transfer window, drawing attention from FC Barcelona, Washington Spirit, and WSL teams. The winger leaves Tigres after nearly a decade, with nine titles and 136 goals and is a key starter for the Mexico women's national team.

The move would bolster Orlando's squad in time for another championship push heading into the final stretch of the regular season, as it currently sits third in the standings after Matchday 16, 12 points back of first-place Kansas City.