Mexico 1-0 Honduras: El Tri score early winner, will face Jamaica in semifinals

Mexico is once again in the Gold Cup semifinals after beating Honduras 1-0 on Thursday night in the quarterfinals. Facing a team that had shown little in the competition, El Tri still struggled to convince, but Rodolfo Pizarro scored the early winner in what was another shaky performance.

Honduras, a team that hadn't scored a goal in the competition (it beat French Guiana 3-0 due to a forfeit and didn't physically put the ball in the net), didn't give Mexico trouble, but El Tri created its own problems, playing sloppy and without organization.

But this fine finish from Pizarro just four minutes in was enough to hold on.

The result is what Mexico wanted, but it still hasn't looked sharp and like a threat to win the cup, as pressure grows on suspended manager Juan Carlos Osorio.

It's now on to the semifinals where it will face Jamaica on Sunday in a contest where the islanders have more a chance than most would think, showing more chemistry in the cup than El Tri. The two met in the group stage in a match that finished 0-0, and Jamaica beat Canada 2-1 in the quarters on Thursday.

The other semifinal is Saturday between the United States and Costa Rica.