Mexico 2-0 Curacao: Victory clinches Group C, El Tri to face Honduras in quarterfinals

It wasn't a great showing but El Tri still came away with three points

Mexico struggled to beat Curacao on Sunday at the Gold Cup but came away with a 2-0 victory to win Group C and move on. It was a first-half goal from Angel Sepulveda that lifted El Tri to the three points, but inspired Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room put on a show, stopping a few opportunities that looked sure to end in goals. The result was enough for Mexico to finish at the summit of the group, where it will now face Honduras in the quarterfinals.

Here's that winning goal from Sepulveda. 

Mexico didn't create many chances but dominated possession and got a late strike from Edson Alvarez to double up the tally, jumping Jamaica to win the group with seven points.

