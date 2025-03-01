A dual national battle could be on for PSV's midfielder-turned-right-back Richy Ledezema. Mexican head coach Javier Aguirre has expressed interest in adding Ledezma, confirming that they have spoken to the U.S. men's national team player. During a media event to prepare for the Concacaf Nations League semifinals which will kick off on March 20 on Paramount+, Aguirre spoke about the situation.

"I spoke with Richard Ledezma. He will have to make his decision. He has the possibility of being Mexican. I didn't put him on the list of 60 because at the moment I wasn't so clear about him," Aguirre said.

"Let's see what happens from here to the future. He is versatile, in New York he played as a striker, in Europe they play him as a winger. His versatility and competitive level make him valuable."

Ledezma has one USMNT appearance in a friendly against Panama while also having U.S. youth squad appearances. Ledezma's star has risen this season as he has filled in for Sergino Dest at right back for PSV, helping the squad secure a place in the last 16 of the Champions League, but when it comes to his international future, things are up in the air.

While Ledezma may want to represent the USMNT, when a nation comes calling, things can quickly change for their international future. The pull between the USMNT and El Tri is a notable one with strikers Ricardo Pepi and Brandon Vazquez choosing the USMNT while Julan Araujo and Obed Vargas chose El Tri for their own futures.

Heading into the Concacaf Nations League play, Ledezma was omitted from the preliminary rosters for both the USMNT and Mexico meaning that he won't be able to make the final 23 for either nation while he potentially considers his future.

"This is genuine and this is more about Mexico coming to him, and Richy Ledezma is bitterly disappointed to not be on a preliminary squad of 60 players when he's playing in the Champions League. That's very disappointing and that's fine if the United States doesn't rate him but Mexico immediately came in and Javier Aguirre has spoken with his camp," soccer journalist Tom Bogert said on CBS Sports Golazo Network. "This is something that's real. I don't know where it is in the stage but if you're Lezezma and you want to play internationally, it's pretty clear that this regime with U.S. Soccer doesn't really rate him, and if Mexico does, you have a chance of playing and he's absolutely taking that seriously."

With Dest injured, Joe Scally has been the starting right back for the USMNT with Shaq Moore coming in to spell him when needed. Given Ledezma's versatility and the fact that Mauricio Pochettino has coveted similarly versatile players like Yunus Musah, it's interesting that he isn't in the preliminary roster, but with only so many spots, tough decisions have to be made. It's just one that could end up being Mexico's gain.