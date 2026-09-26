Following a memorable World Cup where they bowed out in the round of 16 to England, the transition of power for the Mexican national team has taken place. Rafa Marquez will lead El Tri for the first time, facing Colombia in Baltimore, while Javier Aguirre will prepare to save Valencia from a relegation battle in Spain. Aguirre may be gone from the national team, but his impact still remains after coming in to steady the ship for a national team that had clearly fallen behind the United States in Concacaf.

Even at the World Cup, Mexico which previously had failed to advance to the knockout stages since the 2018 tournament in Russia, put together a nice run, and had they not been paired with England in the round of 16, who knows how far Aguirre's squad would've gone. It was a tournament where the host nations didn't go as far as they would've liked, but it was one where Mexico could hold their heads the highest about how they exited. Considering that El Tri are both the reigning Gold Cup and Concacaf Nations League champions, they came into the World Cup with high expectations and showed just why once they got there, as Julian Quinones delivered at the Azteca.

How to watch Mexico vs. Colombia, odds

Date: Saturday, Sept. 26 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

Live stream: Fubo TV (Try for free)

Odds: Mexico +154; Draw +240; COlombia +155

All this is to say, Marquez has some expectations to live up to, and even if Colombia may now be without James Rodriguez, which brings a transition of its own, Mexico will come in to win the match. After time leading Barcelona's academy, it's Marquez's chance to put his stamp on the national team that he was central to while anchoring their defense in his playing career.

He has opened the door to everyone with Hirving Lozano and German Berterame making their returns to the national team, even with their struggles in Major League Soccer, but this could be the camp that young players begin to join 17-year-old Gilberto Mora in taking steps forward with the national team. Mora has starred for Club Tijuana with five goals and one assist in seven matches since the World Cup. Armando Gonzalez is someone who wants to join him.

Joining Olympiacos in Greece, Gonzalez is arguably the most talented striker to come through the national team since Chicharito, but he has yet to show that he's ready to lead the line instead of Raul Jimenez, as the Wolves man is still the top dog at 35. Gonzalez only has one goal for the national team, and Santiago Gimenez is also trying to find his own footing while at Porto now. With an extended three-week camp, Marquez will have time to work with his players, which is a great way to start a new tenure. The pressure is on, but it will be exciting to see what's done with it as El Tri are back on the right trajectory.