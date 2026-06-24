Mexico vs. Czechia odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets from expert on 18-8 roll

The 2026 World Cup holds its first six-match day of the tournament on Wednesday, with Czechia vs. Mexico one of the late contests. Mexico (6 points) have already won Group A, while Czechia (1 point) enter the day third in the group. They can make it as high as second, or can boost their third-place profile with a win or a draw. Czechia prevailed in their last meeting, a friendly in 2000, while the Mexicans defeated the former Czechoslovakia in their lone prior World Cup matchup back in 1962.

Kickoff is 9 p.m. ET from Mexico City Stadium, and the Mexicans haven't lost on home soil since 2018. The latest Mexico vs. Czechia odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Mexico at -110 (risk $110 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Czechia at +270 and a draw at +280. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Mexico vs. Czechia picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Czechia vs. Mexico predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Mexico vs. Czechia and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Czechia vs. Mexico:

Mexico vs. Czechia 90-minute money line Mexico -110, Czechia +270, Draw +280 Mexico vs. Czechia over/under: 2.5 goals Mexico vs. Czechia spread: Mexico -1.5 (+255) Mexico vs. Czechia picks: See picks at SportsLine Mexico vs. Czechia streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Mexico vs. Czechia predictions

After examining Czechia vs. Mexico from every angle, Green is backing Under 2.5 total goals. Mexico may lack both motivation and pure talent in this match as they have nothing to gain from already winning Group A. Thus, they are expected to sit many of their regulars, which could lead to less continuity and fewer goal-scoring opportunities. At the same time, Mexico's defense is elite no matter who is on the field as it has conceded just two goals over its current 10-game unbeaten streak.

Green also notes the low-scoring trends that have developed in Group A play and doesn't see any diversion from that in Mexico vs. Czechia on Wednesday. "Under 2.5 goals has paid off in three out of four games so far in this group," Green told SportsLine. "These Group A matches have averaged exactly 2 goals, so backing under 2.5 goals looks appealing." See Green's best bets for Mexico vs. Czechia at SportsLine, and bet the Under in Mexico vs. Czechia at FanDuel here:

How to make Mexico vs. Czechia picks

After studying this matchup from every angle, Green has locked in another best bet, courtesy of one side that will "face a number of obstacles." You can head to SportsLine to see what it is.

So what are the best bets for Mexico vs. Czechia? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Czechia vs. Mexico, all from expert on an 18-8 roll on UCL picks, and find out.