Mexico vs. Ecuador odds, predictions: 2026 World Cup Round of 32 picks by expert on 10-5 roll

Mexico will try to extend their unbeaten run to 12 games when they face Ecuador in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 on Tuesday. El Tri benefited from strong home support as they beat South Africa, South Korea and Czechia during the group stage, finishing five points clear of their closest rivals at the top of Group A, so the players should be full of confidence right now. They will be roared on by a partisan home crowd in Mexico City on Tuesday.

Kickoff for Mexico vs. Ecuador is at 9 p.m. ET in Mexico City. The latest Mexico vs. Ecuador odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Mexico at +120 (bet $100 to win $120) on the 90-minute money line, with Ecuador at +320 and a draw at +180. The over/under for total goals is 1.5. Mexico are -190 to qualify for the next round, with Ecuador at +156. Before locking in any Mexico vs. Ecuador picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Mexico vs. Ecuador predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. He's also on a 10-5 roll (+482) on his World Cup picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Mexico vs. Ecuador and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Mexico vs. Ecuador:

Mexico vs. Ecuador 90-minute money line Mexico +120, Ecuador +320, Draw +180 Mexico vs. Ecuador over/under: 1.5 goals Mexico vs. Ecuador to advance: Mexico -190, Ecuador +156 Mexico vs. Ecuador picks: See picks at SportsLine Mexico vs. Ecuador streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Mexico vs. Ecuador predictions

After examining Mexico vs. Ecuador from every angle, Green is leaning Under 1.5 total goals (+132). Mexico's defense has been the backbone of their 12-game unbeaten run, conceding just twice across that stretch, and El Tri are disciplined out of possession, the kind of approach that keeps games tight. Ecuador, meanwhile, were held scoreless in two of their three group stage games, so neither side figures to find the net often in front of a hostile Estadio Azteca crowd.

"Mexico's backline has been excellent all tournament, and that disciplined defense paired with the pressure of a knockout game on the road should keep the goals to a minimum," Green told SportsLine. "All three of Ecuador's group games were tied at half-time, and Mexico's last two were tied at the break as well, so I like the Under here." See Green's best bets for Mexico vs. Ecuador at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Mexico vs. Ecuador at FanDuel here:

How to make Mexico vs. Ecuador picks

After studying Mexico vs. Ecuador from every angle, Green has found a critical x-factor and locked in a pair of best bets, including one that returns around +150. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Mexico vs. Ecuador? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Mexico vs. Ecuador, all from expert on an 10-5 roll on WC picks, and find out.