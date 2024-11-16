It was quite an eventful night for the Mexican national team in Honduras on Friday as they fell 2-0 to Honduras in the first leag of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals. But not only did El Tri fall, at the end of the match, head coach Javier Aguirre suffered an injury as his head appeared to be hit with a beer can.

As the match was going final, a can appeared to hit Mexico's head coach's head and he began spewing blood. This could result in a fine for Honduras and a potential stadium ban for the fan who threw it. It's an unfortunate event for what should have been a good night for Honduras with a landmark victory.

After coming off the bench, Celtic man Luis Palma scored a brace to give Honduras the 2-0 victory in

Concacaf Nations League play which could send them to the semifinals. They'll still have to see out their 2-0 lead in a trip to Mexico on Tuesday at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca, Mexico.

El Tri have struggled since the Copa America, but at a minimum, they're expected to face the United States in the Concacaf Nations League final and anything less would be a disappointment. There's still time to turn around this result with a trip back home to Mexico, but trailing by two goals, they will want to ensure that they get off to a fast start in the match.