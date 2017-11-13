Mexico vs. Poland live stream info, TV channel: How to watch El Tri on TV, stream online

Just days after facing Belgium in an international friendly, Mexico takes on Poland on Tuesday as Juan Carlos Osorio tries to establish the roster he wants for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m.

TV: Univision

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Hirving Lozano finds the net again and El Tri pulls off a victory to build some confidence. Mexico 2, Poland 1.