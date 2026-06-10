Mexico vs. South Africa odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets by expert on 18-8 roll

The 2026 World Cup kicks off Thursday, June 11, with a Group A matchup between Mexico and South Africa. Mexico are the favorites to win the group, and overwhelming favorites to qualify for the Round of 32, so getting three points in the opener will put them in a tremendous shape. South Africa, meanwhile, are longshots, but could flip this group on its head with an upset in what essentially amounts to a road game against one of the host nations.

Kickoff from Estadio Azteca in Mexico City is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Mexico vs. South Africa odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Mexico at -250 (risk $250 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with South Africa at +800 and a draw at +350. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before making any Mexico vs. South Africa picks, check out the South Africa vs. Mexico predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Mexico vs. South Africa and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for South Africa vs. Mexico:

Mexico vs. South Africa 90-minute money line Mexico -250, South Africa +800, Draw +350 Mexico vs. South Africa over/under: 2.5 goals Mexico vs. South Africa spread: Mexico -1.5 (+126) Mexico vs. South Africa picks: See picks at SportsLine Mexico vs. South Africa streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Mexico vs. South Africa predictions

After examining South Africa vs. Mexico from every angle, Green is leaning Under 2.5 total goals. "Most of South Africa's players ply their trade in the domestic league, and they don't have as many famous names in their ranks," Green told SportsLine. "Striker Lyle Foster has shown flashes of brilliance for Burnley in the Premier League, but the supporting cast doesn't look particularly formidable. For that reason, Mexico is the -215 favorite to win this game.

"It's likely to be a low-scoring affair, as six of Mexico's last seven games saw under 2.5 goals. The only exception was a 4-0 win against a weak Iceland team. Mexico's games also averaged 2.17 goals when they won the Concacaf Gold Cup last year, as defensive solidity is their key priority." See Green's best bets for Mexico vs. South Africa at SportsLine.

How to make South Africa vs. Mexico picks

After studying this matchup from every angle, Green has locked in a pair of best bets, including one he calls "the best option for this game." You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Mexico vs. South Africa? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Mexico vs. South Africa, all from expert on an 18-8 roll on UCL picks, and find out.