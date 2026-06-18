Mexico vs. South Korea odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets from elite expert

The 2026 World Cup begins Matchday 2 on Thursday, with co-host Mexico facing Korea Republic in one of four contests of the day. Both teams have 3 points with Mexico coming off a 2-0 victory over South Africa, while the Koreans defeated Czechia 2-1. The Mexicans' goal differential edge has them atop World Cup 2026 Group A. These squads met less than one year ago in a friendly and played to a 2-2 draw.

Kickoff is at 9 p.m. ET from Estadio Guadalajara in Mexico. The latest South Korea vs. Mexico odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list the Mexicans as +105 favorites (risk $100 to win $105) on the 90-minute money line, with South Korea at +300 and a draw at +220. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Mexico vs. South Korea picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Mexico vs. South Korea predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He's also off to a great start with his 2026 World Cup picks, entering Thursday with a 17-8-2 (+485) record. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Mexico vs. South Korea and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for South Korea vs. Mexico:

Mexico vs. South Korea 90-minute money line Mexico +105, South Korea +300, Draw +220 Mexico vs. South Korea over/under: 2.5 goals Mexico vs. South Korea spread: Mexico -0.5 (-105) Mexico vs. South Korea picks: See picks at SportsLine Mexico vs. South Korea streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top South Korea vs. Mexico predictions

After examining Mexico vs. South Korea from every angle, Eimer is leaning Over 2.5 total goals. South Korea saw three total goals go on the scoreboard in their World Cup opener, as high-scoring contests have simply been par for the course for the Koreans in this tournament. Dating back to 2022, their last four World Cup matches have averaged four combined goals.

These two nations have met frequently in recent years, including in the 2018 World Cup group stage. That match had three total goals, and each of their last four meetings have gone over 2.5 combined goals. Those four matches, all since 2014, have averaged four total goals. While Mexico have home-field advantage, Eimer notes they "showed some extreme vulnerabilities in their backline" in their opener as one shouldn't put too much stock in them holding South Africa scoreless. See Eimer's best bets for South Korea vs. Mexico at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over for Mexico vs. South Korea at FanDuel here:

How to make South Korea vs. Mexico picks

After studying the Mexico vs. South Korea matchup from every angle, Eimer has locked in three best bets, including two that return plus-money. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for South Korea vs. Mexico? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Mexico vs. South Korea, all from expert on an 31-13-2 roll on UCL picks, and find out.