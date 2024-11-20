They may have left it late but Mexico were able to overturn a two-goal deficit to defeat Honduras 4-0 and advance to the semifinals of the Concacaf Nations League on Tuesday, winning 4-2 on aggregate. Following an eventful first leg in Honduras, the tension could be felt in Toluca as it took Mexico until almost halftime to find their opening goal via the in-form Raul Jiminez. Keeping their attacking pressure up, Henry Martin scored via a Jimenez assist before Jorge Sanchez found the eventual winner in the 85th minute of play. To put things out of sight, Martin would secure a brace from the penalty spot to bring relief to El Tri.

Mexico have struggled in recent tournaments, crashing out of the group stage of the 2022 World Cup and Copa America but they were able to keep their cool and turn this tie around despite tensions all around. In the first leg, head coach Javier Aguirre's head was bloodied after being hit by a can from the stands and his own conduct from the match is still under investigation by Concacaf. After Mexico's go-ahead goal, there was also a coming together between Mexican and Honduran players but it was cooled down before it escalated to a point where cards were issued.

There's a lot that El Tri will want to work on between now and the semifinals kicking off in March but those are easier to do with there still being competitive matches on their schedule. Due to Mexico being co-hosts for the 2026 World Cup, Concacaf Nations League is their only chance to play competitive games that matter as the pressure in comebacks like this one against Honduras will help improve the team ahead of a critical World Cup on home soil.

Mexico were without striker Santiago Giménez for this window but that wouldn't stop them from finding the back of the net. Defensively, El Tri were also strong at home limiting Honduras to only two shots on target. That defensive improvement is something that Aguirre will want to build on as he figures out what his best attack is.

The semifinals of the Conacaf Nations League will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California in March as Mexico take on Canada and the U.S. face Panama.