The group stages of the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup get underway as Mexico faces Argentina on Tuesday. The Argentinians have dropped their last two matches, both against group stages rivals Mexico and UWNT. Meanwhile, Mexico has won 14 straight across all competition dating back to June of last year.

Kickoff from Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Concacaf W Gold Cup match this season.

How to watch Argentina vs. Mexico

Mexico vs. Argentina date: Tuesday, Feb. 20

Mexico vs. Argentina time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Mexico vs. Argentina live stream: Paramount+

Concacaf W Gold Cup picks for Argentina vs. Mexico

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Concacaf W Gold Cup picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Mexico vs. Argentina, Sutton is picking Mexico to win by a score of 1-0. The expert acknowledges that Mexico has won 14 straight, but adds that they have also kept a clean sheet in each of their last four fixtures. That could spell trouble for an Argentinian side that has had difficulty scoring, getting shut out in six of their last seven fixtures, which includes a 2-0 loss to Mexico in the Pan American Games.

"Look for Mexico to control the pace of play on Tuesday, which results in a tight victory for Pedro López's side," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

