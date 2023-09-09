Jaime Lozano will lead Mexico in a friendly against Australia as El Tri's search for a striker continues. With both teams appearing in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, this will be a quality test for Mexico despite Australia only playing three matches since the World Cup. After winning the Gold Cup, things are finally trending in the right direction for El Tri but with that being a minimum expectation for the team, they have to keep pushing.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Sept. 9 | Time : 10 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Sept. 9 | : 10 p.m. ET Location : AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: TUDN | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

TUDN | fubo (Try for free) Odds: Mexico -130; Draw +230; Australia +350

Storylines

Mexico: With a midfield anchored by West Ham United's Edson Alvarez, it all starts at the back for El Tri. The team has improved under Lozano but putting the ball in the back of the net still isn't among their strong suits. But with Guillermo Ochoa in net and Alvarez in midfield, Mexico will make it quite hard on Argentina. Raul Jimenez and Hecore Herrera will also likely play a part as Lozano has reintegrated them into the fold.

Australia: In the first meeting between these two teams in more than 20 years, the Socceroos seek a bounce back after losing to Ecuador and Argentina in their last two matches. While those are top teams in the world, Mexico has also shot up the FIFA Rankings, now sitting 12th despite not making it out of the group stage in Qatar. Mexico will have a tough time containing Matthew Leckie but Australia's defense will be critical here.

Prediction

Mexico's defense will prove to be too much in the match as only a few goals will be needed to see them to victory. Pick: Mexico 2, Australia 0