Mexico vs. Bermuda: CONCACAF Nations League live stream, prediction, pick, TV channel, watch online

The Mexican national team makes its CONCACAF Nations League debut on Friday night with a road trip to Bermuda to begin its group stage play. The new competition, aimed at reducing meaningless friendlies and replacing them with competitive regional matches, will also serve as qualifying for the 2021 Gold Cup.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Nations League: Mexico vs. Bermuda

Date : Friday, Oct. 11



: Friday, Oct. 11 Time : 9 p.m. ET



: 9 p.m. ET Location : Bermuda National Sport Center



: Bermuda National Sport Center TV channel : TUDN USA



: TUDN USA Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Mexico: In the last few months, Mexico has beaten the United States twice, lost to Argentina and beat Trinidad and Tobago. Expect the attack to be on fire and for there to be a lot of goals from El Tri. Mexico has yet to lose in an official competition under Tata Martino after winning all six of its matches at the Gold Cup.

Bermuda: This team has won two of its last three games and is coming off a 2-0 win over Panama last month. This team believes it can get a result against Mexico, but boy is that going to be tricky. The best case scenario is getting a draw, but that will likely involve getting a goal and a boatload of luck. They are just overmatched.

Prediction

Hirving Lozano leads the way with two goals as Mexico gets all three points.

Pick: Mexico 6, Bermuda 0