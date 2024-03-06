Brazil and Mexico will square off in the semifinal round of the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup on Wednesday on Paramount+. The Brazilians have been a force to reckon with as they remain undefeated in the tournament, most recently defeating Argentina 5-1 in the quarterfinals. They face a Mexico side that has won three straight and fought off Paraguay for a 3-2 win their last time out. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here. Plus, you can stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year with live sports streaming on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Ca. is 7 p.m. ET.

The match will be streamed on Paramount+.

How to watch Mexico vs. Brazil

Brazil vs. Mexico date: Wednesday, Mar. 6

Brazil vs. Mexico time: 7 p.m. ET

Brazil vs. Mexico live stream: Paramount+

Concacaf W Gold Cup picks for Mexico vs. Brazil

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Concacaf W Gold Cup picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups, and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Brazil vs. Mexico, Sutton is picking Brazil to win by a score of 3-1. The expert acknowledges that Pedro Lopez's team have been impressive throughout the tournament, especially with their 2-0 win against the USWNT to ensure they made it to the quarterfinals. That being said, Sutton still thinks the Brazilians have too much firepower for Mexico to contain.



Brazil also has the upper hand in the head-to-head matchup, defeating Mexico in each of their last six meetings and scoring three or more goals in each of those games.

"Brazil's ability to dominate possession will force Mexico to break down defensively, which will result in a comfortable win for Arthur Elias' side," Sutton said. Stream the match here.

How to watch, live stream the W Gold Cup on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the Concacaf W Gold Cup.