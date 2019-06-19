Mexico vs. Canada: Gold Cup 2019 prediction, odds, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Mexico and Canada battle on Wednesday in their second match at the 2019 Gold Cup after both won their group stage opener by wide margins. Mexico crushed Cuba 7-0 while Canada beat Martinique 4-0. One more win for either will cement their spot in the quarterfinals, with El Tri entering this one as the heavy favorite.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Canada

Date : Wednesday, June 19



: Wednesday, June 19 Time : 10:30 p.m. ET



: 10:30 p.m. ET Location : Sports Authority Field in Denver



: Sports Authority Field in Denver TV channel : FS1 and Univision Deportes



: FS1 and Univision Deportes Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Mexico -425 | Canada +1300 | Draw +400 | O/U: 2.5

Storylines

Mexico: The 7-0 win over Cuba may have just been the coming out part for Uriel Antuna. The Los Angeles Galaxy man, on loan from Manchester City, is an intriguing player who was a surprise call-up by Tata Martino. His decision worked out quickly with his three goals, and he's now the top scorer at the cup.

Canada: They enter on a six-game winning streak and crushed Martinique in the opener 4-0. But is this team really any good when it comes to potentially contending for a spot in the 2022 World Cup? This is the biggest test they've had since Jamaica in the 2017 Gold Cup quarterfinals, which they lost 2-1.

Prediction

Mexico doesn't have any trouble breaking down the Canada defense and gets two goals in the second half to put this one in the bag as Andres Guardado gets the winner.

Pick: Mexico 3, Canada 0