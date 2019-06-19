Mexico vs. Canada: Gold Cup 2019 prediction, odds, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
El Tri face their toughest group stage game on Wednesday
Mexico and Canada battle on Wednesday in their second match at the 2019 Gold Cup after both won their group stage opener by wide margins. Mexico crushed Cuba 7-0 while Canada beat Martinique 4-0. One more win for either will cement their spot in the quarterfinals, with El Tri entering this one as the heavy favorite.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Canada
- Date: Wednesday, June 19
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Sports Authority Field in Denver
- TV channel: FS1 and Univision Deportes
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Mexico -425 | Canada +1300 | Draw +400 | O/U: 2.5
Storylines
Mexico: The 7-0 win over Cuba may have just been the coming out part for Uriel Antuna. The Los Angeles Galaxy man, on loan from Manchester City, is an intriguing player who was a surprise call-up by Tata Martino. His decision worked out quickly with his three goals, and he's now the top scorer at the cup.
Canada: They enter on a six-game winning streak and crushed Martinique in the opener 4-0. But is this team really any good when it comes to potentially contending for a spot in the 2022 World Cup? This is the biggest test they've had since Jamaica in the 2017 Gold Cup quarterfinals, which they lost 2-1.
Prediction
Mexico doesn't have any trouble breaking down the Canada defense and gets two goals in the second half to put this one in the bag as Andres Guardado gets the winner.
Pick: Mexico 3, Canada 0
-
Argentina vs. Paraguay preview
Messi and company are looking to bounce back after a disappointing showing against Colombia...
-
England vs. Japan preview
A draw will be enough for England to win the group
-
2019 Women's World Cup schedule
The FIFA Women's World Cup in France began on June 7 in Paris
-
Women's World Cup standings, bracket
Who will be crowned champions this summer in France?
-
2019 Gold Cup group standings
All roads lead to Chicago for the 2019 Gold Cup final. Check out the complete group standings...
-
Final Women's World Cup roster list
Here's a look at the final rosters that each country will bring to France