Canada and Mexico will reignite their rivalry when they face off in the Concacaf Nations League semi-final round on Thursday night. El Tri have dominated the overall series against the Canadians, although these teams settled for a scoreless draw when they last faced each other in an international friendly back on Sept. 10.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca., is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. The latest Canada vs. Mexico odds list Mexico as the +125 favorite (risk $100 to win $125) on the 90-minute money line, with Canada the +210 underdog. A draw is priced at +200, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Mexico vs. Canada

Canada vs. Mexico date: Thursday, March 20

Canada vs. Mexico time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Canada vs. Mexico live stream: Paramount+ (Get your first seven days free)

Concacaf Nations League picks for Canada vs. Mexico

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Concacaf Nations League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, he was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others.

For Canada vs. Mexico, Green is backing under 2.5 goals to be scored for a -143 payout (risk $143 to win $100). The expert notes that Jesse Marsch has a well-balanced team, including Lille striker Jonathan David and Bayern Munich fullback Alphonso Davies. Canada's defense is the real star, as they just defeated Suriname 4-0 on aggregate in the quarter-final round and have conceded only two goals in their last five matches across all competitions.



Mexico boasts plenty of scoring power behind Fulham's Raúl Jiménez and AC Milan's Santiago Giménez. However, Green notes El Tri's "lack of creativity" in the attacking third is what doomed them against Venezuela and Ecuador in the Copa America last year.

"Both teams will be desperate to avoid defeat, so this could be a relatively tight, cagey game," Green told SportsLine.

