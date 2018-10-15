Mexico vs. Chile live stream, TV channel: Watch El Tri international friendly online, prediction, pick

A young Mexico national team welcomes a Chile squad without its biggest stars on Tuesday in an international friendly in Queretaro. El Tri is coming off a 3-2 friendly win over Costa Rica on Thursday, winning on a Raul Jimenez penalty kick.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Mexico vs. Chile in the USA

When: Tuesday at 9:45 p.m. ET

TV: UniMas

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Mexico vs. Chile prediction

Mexico has more quality but there are some veterans for Chile that want to show they still have it like Fabian Orellana. Expect few goals but for Mexico to squeak out a victory. Mexico 2, Chile 1.