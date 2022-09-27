While Mexico got the job done against Peru with a 1-0 victory, it wasn't a match that inspired confidence that the attack is improving. Hirving Lozano scored the game's only goal with Mexico's lone shot on target. While the defense didn't allow Peru to register a shot on target, it's not the type of win that gets pressure off of Tata Martino's back about the attack. Colombia are a team that can punish Mexico's defense after scoring four goals in a victory over Guatemala, offering a good test ahead of Mexico heading to the World Cup. Colombia won't be present in Qatar which makes this match even more important to show that they can knock off World Cup bound sides.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Storylines

Mexico: With only two wins in their last six matches, El Tri will want a strong performance although they may still be without Raul Jimenez who missed the last match while recovering from an injury. Figuring out who will lead the line in Qatar is still an issue for Mexico and scoring on Colombia could be a chance to gain some momentum.

Colombia: With wins in their last four matches, Los Cafeteros are in good form as Luis Sinesterra is growing into a role with the National Team. Dominating possession in most games, Colombia will be a stern test for Mexico before breaking for the World Cup.

Prediction

Colombia will be just too much for Mexico's defense to cope with winning this game by a comfortable margin. Pick: Mexico 0, Colombia 2