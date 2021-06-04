Thursday night's Mexico vs. Costa Rica Concacaf Nations League semifinal match saw some fans ejected following multiple uses of a homophobic chant after goal kicks by Costa Rica's team. Despite the Mexican FA warning fans leading up to the game, despite the PA announcer at Denver's Empower Field at Mile High condemning the chant and warning about the consequences of using it, it was still audible multiple times in the first half.

The game had not been suspended, but Concacaf did say security booted people from the match by the time the second half started.

"In the first half of the [Concacaf Nations League] Mexico vs Costa Rica semifinal match, stadium security ejected several fans for discriminatory language after warnings were made on the PA system," Concacaf posted on its official Nations League Twitter account.

The PA announcements typically is the first step in an anti-discrimination protocol. For Concacaf, after that happens, the next step is usually deciding whether the official and match commissioner want to pause the game for up to three minutes. After that, they have the option to suspend the match for up to 10 minutes, with the referee and players entering the locker room. The worst case scenario, if it continues, would be to abandon the match with a potential forfeit being an option.

As of early in the second half, it appeared as if Concacaf were fine with the fans being ejected as it was considerably quieter in the stadium in the second half.

