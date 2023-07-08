Early on in the Gold Cup things seemed to be moving in the right direction for Mexico as they rattled off wins against Haiti and Honduras but when El Tri ran into Qatar, familiar problems reared their head. Despite losing to the 2022 World Cup hosts, Mexico were still able to finish atop Group B but with pressure on interim manager Jamie Lozano to win the entire tournament, the attack not being able to finish their chances against the first opponent that they faced that is defensively minded is a concern ahead of meeting Costa Rica.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, July 8| Time : 9:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, July 8| : 9:30 p.m. ET Location : AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FS1 | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Mexico -370; Draw +390; Costa Rica +1100 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Mexico: Dominant on the ball, Mexico have won the possession battle in all of their matches so far during the Gold Cup but they haven't been able to do enough with their chances to put games out of sight. Still unsettled on an attacking trio, Lozano has continued to mix and match but it's hard for him to pick a settled lineup when none of his available strikers want to take the job and run with it. The midfield of Luis Chavez and Luis Romo has been strong in managing and winning back possession but transitions from defense into attack continue to break down in the final third.

Costa Rica: We may be entering a new era of Costa Rican soccer but some things don't change like Joel Campbell being involved in the attack. Advancing to the knockout stages of the tournament after a wild 6-4 victory over Martinique, this hasn't been the Costa Rica of old that are defensively sound and sit back to counter. Campbell has produced one goal and three assists during the tournament and will be relied on yet again in a match versus a familiar foe.

Prediction

Mexico will continue to struggle but as Costa Rica's defense allows chances during the course of the match, eventually there will be enough volume that El Tri manage the victory. Pick: Mexico 2, Costa Rica 1