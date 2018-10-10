Mexico vs. Costa Rica live stream info, TV channel: How to watch El Tri, stream online

Mexico faces a regional rival in a friendly on Thursday

The Mexican national team, still without a permanent manager, returns to the field in front of its home fans on Thursday, taking on fellow CONCACAF adversary Costa Rica in an international friendly. El Tri has a mix of youth and veterans for this match, and the hosts are expected to win at home against a Costa Rica team that is bringing its best players.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Mexico vs. Costa Rica in the USA

When: Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET
TV: Univision
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Mexico vs. Costa Rica prediction

At home and with the support of their fans, even with a young squad and some experience, El Tri edges Los Ticos in a high-energy match with plenty of chances. Mexico 2, Costa Rica 1.

