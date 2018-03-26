Mexico vs. Croatia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch international friendly on TV, stream online
Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez is expected to play
The Mexico national team is in Texas for an international friendly on Tuesday against fellow World Cup participant Croatia, but it's not the match-up most expected.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What to know
This isn't as close of a match-up as most had hoped. The Croatian national team sent its biggest players - Luka Modric, Mario Mandzukic, Ivan Perisic and others - back home after the match against Peru and that means Mexico will now face a weekend Croatian team and not as stiff of a test.
Prediction
Mexico dominates the scoreline just like it did against Iceland, as Juan Carlos Osorio's team impresses, though it isn't against a full-strength Croatian squad. Mexico 2, Croatia 0.
