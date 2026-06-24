Mexico vs. Czechia odds, picks, prediction, betting preview, start time for 2026 World Cup match on Wednesday

The final matchday in Group A will take place on Wednesday, June 24, one of the most packed days of World Cup 2026 action with six matches on the docket. Co-hosts Mexico, who have already clinched the top spot in Group A thanks to a head-to-head victory over Korea Republic, will face Czechia in what is largely going to amount to a tune-up match for El Tri. Czechia have a lot to play for after logging just one point through the first two matches and are likely to field their best XI, while Mexico could rest some key players.

Czechia do not control their destiny, but they'll know what they need to do to advance based on the result of the South Korea-South Africa game earlier. If South Korea win or draw, they will advance to the knockout round automatically. If South Korea lose, Czechia could advance to the knockout round with a win over Mexico with a superior goal differential compared to South Africa. South Africa South Africa would have four points if they beat South Korea.

Before locking in your wagers for Mexico vs. Czechia, you need to take a look at what SportsLine experts Jon Eimer, Martin Green and Brad Thomas are saying. Anyone following his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Mexico vs. Czechia betting odds

Mexico vs. Czechia money line: Mexico -115, Draw +290, Czechia +280 Mexico vs. Czechia over/under: 2.5 (Over +108, Under -138) Bet Mexico vs. Czechia on FanDuel: Check out the latest FanDuel promo code here

Mexico vs. Czechia betting preview

It'll be interesting to see how Mexico go about this game. I'd expect a handful of starters like Raul Jimenez, Edson Alvarez, Jesus Gallardo, Luis Romo and Julian Quinones to be rested while others will likely be substituted off at halftime or shortly after. The co-hosts have no reason to risk injuries or card accumulation ahead of the knockout round. Czechia, on the other hand, need points from this match. There's a chance they can advance directly to the knockout round depending on the result of the South Korea-South Africa contest, but the most likely scenario is them going into the table for all the third-place teams from the group stage. Given this disparity, it's surprising to see Mexico as favorites on the 90-minute money line at FanDuel. I expect the odds to shift once the lineups are revealed, though Czechia's play so far through two matches is also a reason they aren't getting more love.

Mexico vs. Czechia picks, prediction

Czechia double chance (-115)

Czechia have been outplayed in both group games ahead of the clash with Mexico. They conceded late goals against South Korea and South Africa, with the latter coming on a penalty. It's hard to put a lot of trust in this team right now. And yet, desperation can unlock something for even the most out-of-form sides. Combine that with Mexico likely throwing out a softer lineup and there's value on taking Czechia to get at least a point out of this game.

Under 2.5 goals (-138)

Goal differential could matter in this contest if South Africa were to pull the upset over South Korea, but even if Czechia do bombard Mexico's goal, I don't see them scoring much. They managed just one goal in each of the first two games, and the advanced metrics are even worse. Czechia had 0.82 expected goals against Korea and 1.02 expected goals against South Africa, so this team is just out of sorts offensively. They've also been out-possessed at about a 60-40 clip in both games, so they don't control the ball much either. Mexico don't have anything to play for outside of pride for their home fans and Czechia have not been good at scoring. Take the Under on 2.5 goals, and I'd even think about the Under on 1.5 goals at plus money.