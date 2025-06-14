Mexico will face the Dominican Republic to kick off the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage on Saturday. El Tri are the Nations League champions and coming off a 1-0 victory against Türkiye in an international friendly. They will square off against a Dominican Republic side that is unbeaten in nine of its last 10 matches across all competitions.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA is set for 10:15 p.m. ET. El Tri are -750 favorites (risk $750 to win $100) in the latest Mexico vs. Dominican Republic odds, while the Dominican Republic are +1850 underdogs. A draw is priced at +750, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any Dominican Republic vs. Mexico picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say. You can also check out our Inter Miami vs. Al Ahly Club World Cup picks for Saturday featuring Messi.

Sutton was profitable across multiple leagues for SportsLine subscribers in 2023, including the Champions League, English Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and more. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players.

Here are Sutton's best bets for Mexico vs. Dominican Republic on Saturday:

Mexico to win both halves (+100)

Mexico win and Under 3.5 goals (-140)

Mexico to win both halves (+100)

El Tri have been on fire, winning four of their last six matches across all competitions. Raul Jiminez leads an attack that has found the back of the net in five of those games. The Dominican Republic have conceded goals to teams like Guatemala and Costa Rica, so they could have trouble containing the Mexico offense.

Mexico to win both halves is listed at +100 at DraftKings sportsbook, where new users can get $300 in bonus bets on a winning $5 wager with the latest DraftKings promo code:

Mexico win and Under 3.5 goals (-140)

"Mexico have won three of their last four matches, all of which have featured Under 3.5 goals," Sutton said. "El Tri have kept a clean sheet in two of those four outings, and they held Türkiye to just one shot on target on Tuesday." Mexico to win and under 3.5 total goals scored is listed at -140 at DraftKings.

Want more soccer picks for Saturday, June 14?

You've seen Brandt Sutton's best bets for Mexico vs. Dominican Republic. Now, get picks for every game from the experts who are tuned into professional soccer leagues all over the world.