The group stage of the 2024 Copa America Tournament continues as Mexico and Ecuador match up on Sunday. This Group B contest will go down at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Mexico split their first two games but are coming off a 1-0 loss to Venezuela. Ecuador also went 1-1 in their two tournament matchups. On June 26, Ecuador defeated Jamaica 3-1.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Ecuador are +165 favorites (risk $165 to win $100) in the latest Mexico vs. Ecuador odds, while Mexico are +180 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +210 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Ecuador vs. Mexico picks, you need to check out what SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Now, Sutton has taken a close look at the Mexico vs. Ecuador match and locked in his 2024 Copa America picks. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Ecuador vs. Mexico:

Mexico vs. Ecuador money line: Ecuador +165, Mexico +180, Draw +210

Mexico vs. Ecuador over/under: 2.5 goals

Mexico vs. Ecuador spread: Ecuador -0.5 (+160)

MEX: Mexico are seventh in the Copa America in goal differential

ECU: Ecuador are second in the Copa America offensively

Why you should back Mexico

Through the first two games, Mexico's offense have been inconsistent, scoring just once. They will need to change that in this contest and could be looking at Santiago Gimenez for a boost. Gimenez is a big target in front of the goal with impressive leaping ability and solid accuracy on headers.

He moves well without the ball, but also knows how to finish around the net. In the 2023-24 season with Feyenoord Rotterdam FC, Gimenez had 23 goals and six assists with 50 shots on target. Goalkeeper Julio González provides Mexico with an instinctive defender. González logged 47 saves and seven clean sheets in the 2024 Liga MX Clausura with Pumas Unam.

Why you should back Ecuador

Kendry Paez is an attacking force from the midfield for Ecuador. He is very assertive with the ball and uses his burst of speed to get past defenders. He's scored one goal on eight total shots in the first two games of the tournament. His athleticism and quickness always make him a problem for defenses.

Midfielder Alan Minda is another young and athletic impact player for Ecuadorians. Minda has impressive upper body strength to wall off opponents, while also having good dribble moves to break down defenders. In the 2023-24 season for Cerc Brugge KSV, Minda finished with seven goals in 18 starts.

How to make Ecuador vs. Mexico picks

