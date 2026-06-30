Mexico vs. Ecuador prediction, picks, odds, betting preview, start time for 2026 World Cup match on Tuesday

It will be a massive occasion on Tuesday when Mexico host Ecuador for a World Cup knockout match at the Estadio Azteca. Mexico won all three of their matches in the group stage to win Group A, while Ecuador struggled through their first two matches without a goal before upsetting Germany on the final day to advance. El Tri will have a lively home crowd behind them, but can they overcome a strong Ecuadorian defense? Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

The latest Mexico vs. Ecuador odds from FanDuel list Mexico as -178 favorites to advance to the next round while Ecuador are +146 underdogs. Meanwhile, the Over/Under for total goals scored is 2.5. There's no shortage of other soccer betting options at FanDuel, where you can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets if your bet $5 for seven days.

You can get even more Mexico vs. Ecuador picks and more World Cup bets from SportsLine's experts like Brad Thomas, Jon Eimer, Martin Green and Brandt Sutton. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Mexico vs. Ecuador odds

Mexico vs. Ecuador money line: Mexico -178, Ecuador +146 Mexico vs. Ecuador over/under: 2.5 (Over +118, Under -144) Bet Mexico vs. Ecuador on FanDuel: Check out the latest FanDuel promo code here

Mexico vs. Ecuador betting preview

Ecuador will be walking into one of the most intimidating environments in the sport on Tuesday. The Estadio Azteca in Mexico City is one of the crown jewels of soccer and gets deafeningly loud when Mexico play there. El Tri hasn't lost a game there since 2013.

To buck that trend, Ecuador will have to conjure up their best possible performance. The team can be toothless in attack, to put it lightly, which made the 2-1 win over Germany (who admittedly had very little to play for) all the more shocking. Enner Valencia is somehow still the tip of the spear at age 36 and hasn't looked overly effective. Gonzalo Plata and Jordy Caicedo could get more minutes up front. But the heartbeat of Ecuador is its defense, led by Arsenal's Piero Hincapie and Paris Saint-Germain's Willian Pacho. Chelsea's Moises Caideo is the metronome in defensive midfield and plays a rough-and-tumble style of defense that's made him one of the best in the world.

Breaking through Ecuador isn't easy, but it's hard to bet against Mexico doing so at the Azteca. El Tri has looked formidable in front of its fans. Julian Quinones has scored twice and plays with a hair-on-fire flare in attacking midfield, while Raul Jimenez has finally scored his first World Cup goal.

This may not end up being a high-scoring game, but Mexico's quality should shine through at the Azteca.

Mexico vs. Ecuador picks, prediction

Under 2.5 goals (-144)

This is a bit of a boring pick for an Ecuador game, but it's heavily juiced for a reason. So many of Ecuador's games in qualifying play were one-goal games. Their two goals against Germany amounted to an offensive explosion. Mexico have attacking talent, but they'll have to work hard for their goals.

Julian Quinones anytime goalscorer including extra time (+240)

Quinones has the speed and dynamism to work through Ecuador's defensive midfield and back line. Getting him at a better price than some of Mexico's other attackers is a great bonus.