Mexico looks to stay atop the standings when El Tri visits El Salvador in a pivotal Concacaf World Cup qualifier on Wednesday night. Mexico is coming off a dominant 3-0 victory over Honduras on Sunday, giving El Tri 11 points through their first five games. El Salvador suffered a 1-0 setback against Costa Rica in its last outing. El Salvador currently sits in sixth place, just three points behind the United States and Panama. You can catch all the action live on Paramount+.

Kickoff is set for 10:05 p.m. ET. Mexico is the -250 favorite (risk $250 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Mexico vs. El Salvador odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while El Salvador is the +750 underdog. A draw is priced at +275 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Mexico vs. El Salvador

Date: Wednesday, October 13

Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

Streaming: Paramount+

Concacaf World Cup qualifying picks for El Salvador vs. Mexico

Before you tune in to Wednesday's World Cup qualifiers, you need to see the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers picks from CBS Sports lead soccer writer Roger Gonzalez. Gonzalez is an award-winning writer that has covered pro soccer from Europe to South America. Gonzalez started out his pro soccer writing career while in college at Virginia Tech, writing for Goal.com. He's also covered the Copa America, Champions League, Copa Libertadores, and much more.

For Mexico vs. El Salvador, Gonzalez is backing Mexico to lead after the first half (+105). El Salvador has struggled to secure a positive result against Mexico in recent years. In fact, El Salvador has lost eight consecutive matches against Mexico.

El Salvador also limps into Wednesday's contest having lost three of its last four games. Los Cuscatlecos have struggled to find the back of the net, having been held scoreless in three of their first five FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Mexico enters Wednesday's match full of confidence after scoring three goals against Honduras. Hirving Lozana scored Mexico's third and final goal and the Napoli forward will be looking to break down El Salvador's defense again on Wednesday. Lozana has recorded 14 goals in 48 caps for the Mexican National Team.

"This one has cashed in back-to-back games for El Tri, so I'm going back to it," Gonzalez told SportsLine. "They come out strong again against an overpowered El Salvador team and win the first half comfortably with the hosts barely getting a good look."

